Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravenswaay, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

Looking for a meaningful way to spend Thanksgiving weekend? Head to Philadelphia and explore the Museum of the American Revolution, where the story of our nation’s founding is still unfolding!

The museum’s special exhibition, The Declaration’s Journey, explores how the Declaration of Independence has shaped America—and influenced movements for freedom around the world—from 1776 to today.

The Declaration is one of the most recognizable documents in American history. But its story didn’t end when it was adopted. Its promises, contradictions, and powerful language have continued to inspire people across generations and across continents.

Thanksgiving weekend, November 27 through 29, offers a particularly good opportunity to visit. Along with the special exhibition, the museum is highlighting the diverse roles Native Americans played during the American Revolution. Their experiences remind us that the struggle for independence affected different communities in very different ways—and that the history of our founding is far more complex than a single story of Patriots and Redcoats.

With rare documents, historic objects, engaging displays, and stories that connect the past to our lives today, this is a wonderful outing for history lovers and families alike.

The Museum of the American Revolution is located at 101 South Third Street in Philadelphia, right in the heart of historic Old City. Make a day of it, explore the surrounding historic district, and discover how the Revolution continues to shape our understanding of freedom today.

For hours, tickets, and Thanksgiving weekend details, visit AmRevMuseum.org.

Date Night

Who says a date night can’t include a little history? This week, I’m sending you to Doylestown for an artistic look at one of the most famous moments of the American Revolution.

At the Michener Art Museum, The Crossing: Picturing the American Revolution explores how artists have portrayed George Washington’s daring Delaware River crossing on Christmas night in 1776.

You probably know the iconic image: Washington standing heroically in a boat surrounded by ice, leading his troops toward Trenton. Emanuel Leutze’s enormous 1851 painting helped turn that moment into one of the most recognizable images in American history.

But here’s the twist: the painting was created nearly a century after the event, and it isn’t an entirely accurate depiction of what happened.

This exhibition brings together historical interpretations and contemporary works by artists who challenge, reimagine, and expand the story. Their work invites us to consider whose perspectives are represented in our national symbols—and whose stories may be missing.

After exploring the galleries, make an evening of it with dinner at one of Doylestown’s downtown restaurants. You’ll have plenty to talk about, from art and history to the ways we choose to remember the past.

The Michener Art Museum is at 138 South Pine Street in Doylestown. The exhibition runs through January 10, 2027, so there’s still time to see it during this America 250 anniversary year. For exhibition details and visiting hours, visit MichenerArtMuseum.org.

History, art, and dinner? That sounds like a pretty great date night to me!

Family-Friendly Activity

Want to give the kids a little history adventure over Thanksgiving weekend—without even leaving home? The Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society has you covered!

The In Search of the Declaration bus tour explores the places connected to the public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia on July 8, 1776. And now families can bring some of that adventure home with a specially designed children’s activity kit!

Created for kids ages four to ten, the kit includes colonial paper dolls, a game of jacks, a mini compass, patriotic bracelets, and a field guide with activities to help young explorers observe the world around them. It even comes in a little luggage-style case with stickers representing stops along the tour.

Pair the kit with NCHGS’s virtual tour of historic Easton, and your family can explore local history together, spot interesting details, and imagine what life was like during the Revolution. It’s a great way to keep curious minds busy over the holiday weekend—and to remind kids that history isn’t just something in a textbook. It happened right here in our own community!

The activity kit is $29 and is designed for children ages four to ten. Find the kit and explore NCHGS’s virtual offerings at SigalMuseum.org.

Happy exploring!

Save the Date

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 26, because one of the most dramatic moments of the American Revolution is coming back to life in Trenton!

The Old Barracks Museum, in partnership with the City of Trenton and other local organizations, will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Trenton with its annual Revolutionary War reenactment.

The first Battle of Trenton took place on December 26, 1776, when George Washington and his Continental Army launched a surprise attack against Hessian troops. The American victory helped revive the Patriot cause at a critical moment in the war.

The reenactment will bring that history to life, with the first battle scheduled for 11 a.m. and the second battle at 3 p.m. Visitors can experience the action and learn more about the pivotal campaign that followed Washington’s crossing of the Delaware.

This is a special opportunity to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the battle on the very date it happened. Trenton is an easy day trip from the Lehigh Valley, so gather your family, bundle up, and get ready for an unforgettable history experience.

For the latest event details, visit Barracks.org and look for the annual Battles of Trenton reenactment.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

