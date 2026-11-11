Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 11/10/26

Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravenswaay, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

What happens when your community believes in peace—but a war for independence lands right on your doorstep? That’s the fascinating question at the heart of Moravians & the Revolution: Caught in the Crossfire, a special exhibition at the Moravian Historical Society in Nazareth.

During the American Revolution, Moravians faced an incredibly difficult situation. Their religious tradition emphasized pacifism, yet they lived in a region increasingly shaped by the conflict between Great Britain and the American Patriots. They had to navigate competing loyalties, political pressure, and the needs of their neighbors—all while trying to remain true to their beliefs.

The exhibition brings this complicated story to life through objects from the Society’s collection, firsthand accounts from Moravian community diaries, and original artwork by Bob McLeod, known for his work in comic books.

And this is history happening right here in our backyard. The Moravian communities of Nazareth, Bethlehem, and Emmaus were not simply watching the Revolution unfold from a distance. They were living through it, making difficult decisions and experiencing a conflict that would transform their world.

You can explore Caught in the Crossfire at the Moravian Historical Society, 214 East Center Street in Nazareth. The museum is open daily from 1 to 4 p.m., and the exhibition runs through January 17, 2027.

It’s a powerful reminder that the Revolution was more complicated than Patriots versus Loyalists. It was also about ordinary people trying to hold on to their principles in extraordinary times.

Date Night

I have a fun date idea for you and your sweetheart in historic Bethlehem.

Start with Moravian Care and Cure: Bethlehem Medicine During the Revolution, an exhibition at the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem that explores how this community cared for the sick and wounded during the Revolutionary War.

Bethlehem became an important place of healing during the conflict. As Continental Army soldiers arrived needing treatment, Moravians adapted their buildings and daily lives to care for hundreds of wounded men. Even the Marquis de Lafayette, one of the Revolution’s best-known figures, received care in Bethlehem after being injured in battle.

The exhibition explores this remarkable story through diaries, medical instruments, apothecary records, and accounts of the people who provided care when medical knowledge and resources were limited.

After your museum visit, head to the nearby Sun Inn at 564 Main Street for dinner. Built by the Moravian community in the 1750s, this historic inn welcomed some extraordinary guests during the Revolutionary era, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Lafayette. Today, you can enjoy a meal at the Tavern at the Sun Inn and explore its museum rooms during operating hours.

It’s a date night that combines a fascinating exhibition, a historic setting, and a delicious meal—all while discovering how Bethlehem helped shape the Revolutionary story.

Because sometimes the best way to connect with the past is to experience it together!

Family-Friendly Activity

Here’s a fun family activity that might just turn your kids into history detectives!

Visit the Sigal Museum in downtown Easton and explore Remembering 1776: Commemoration and Memory of the Revolution. This exhibition looks at how people in Northampton County have celebrated the nation’s founding over three major anniversaries: the Centennial in 1876, the Bicentennial in 1976, and America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

You’ll see commemorative objects, publications, keepsakes, and other reminders of how generations have celebrated American independence.

Here’s your family challenge: ask each person to choose the object they find most surprising. Is it something they would have wanted to take home? What does it tell us about the people who celebrated the Revolution? And if your family were planning a celebration today, what would you create to mark America’s 250th birthday?

It’s a simple way to get kids looking closely, asking questions, and realizing that history isn’t just about what happened in 1776. It’s also about how people remember it.

The Sigal Museum is at 342 Northampton Street in Easton. It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Make a visit part of your family’s America 250 celebration!

Save the Date

And now, a date to put on your calendar for next month!

On Christmas Day, December 25, make plans to visit Washington Crossing Historic Park for one of the region’s most memorable Revolutionary War traditions: the reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River.

On the night of December 25, 1776, Washington and his Continental Army crossed the icy Delaware River in a daring operation that helped set up their surprise attack on Hessian forces in Trenton, New Jersey. The victory that followed gave the struggling American cause a much-needed boost.

The annual reenactment brings this dramatic moment to life and offers a chance to reflect on the determination, risk, and hardship faced by the soldiers who fought for independence.

Washington Crossing Historic Park is located along the Delaware River in Bucks County, within an easy drive of the Lehigh Valley. The reenactment is weather-dependent, so check the park’s official website for the latest event details, timing, and any changes before heading out.

This Christmas, take a break from the usual routine and experience a pivotal moment in American history—right here in our region.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.