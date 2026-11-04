Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 11/4/26

Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravenswaay, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

When we think about the American Revolution, we often picture soldiers, battlefields, and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But what about the ironworkers, craftspeople, and skilled laborers whose work helped build a nation?

This week, I’m inviting you to fast-forward a little in history and explore another important chapter in the Lehigh Valley’s story with the Bethlehem Steel Plant Site Tour, offered by the National Museum of Industrial History.

Led by former steelworkers or guides trained by them, this walking tour takes you through the remarkable remains of the Bethlehem Steel plant. You’ll discover how ironmaking evolved in our region, explore the towering industrial landscape, and hear firsthand stories about the people who worked here and the neighborhoods they called home.

So, what’s the connection to the Revolutionary War? Iron production and skilled trades were essential to the young nation’s growth. During the Revolution, ironworkers and blacksmiths helped supply the tools, hardware, and materials communities and armies depended on. Bethlehem’s industrial story builds on that much older tradition of craftsmanship and ingenuity. Of course, Bethlehem Steel came much later, becoming a powerhouse of American industry and playing a major role in the world wars.

The tour lasts a little over an hour, tickets are $15 per person, and children 12 and under are free. Tours run Thursdays through Sundays, April through December, weather permitting.

Make a day of it by pairing your tour with a visit to the National Museum of Industrial History.

Learn more and reserve your spot at NMIH.org. Because understanding how America was built means looking beyond the battlefield to the people who made history possible!

Date Night

Looking for a fall date night that combines romance, history, and a little adventure? I have just the idea for you!

This weekend head to Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County for its Fall Lantern Tours—an immersive experience that takes you back to one of the most dramatic moments of the American Revolution.

Imagine walking along the Delaware River at twilight, lantern light flickering around you, as costumed interpreters bring George Washington’s daring 1776 crossing to life. You’ll visit the soldiers’ encampment, the historic boat barn, and a battle map while learning about the freezing conditions, incredible determination, and enormous risks Washington and his troops faced. Their crossing helped set the stage for the pivotal victories at Trenton and Princeton—and changed the course of the Revolution.

Here’s how I’d turn it into a full date: start with lunch at The Yardley Inn in nearby Yardley. This charming riverside restaurant offers a beautiful setting to enjoy a meal together before spending the afternoon exploring the area. Then head to the park for your lantern-lit adventure.

Tours begin at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., last about an hour, and cost $12 per person. Space is limited, so reserve ahead.

It’s a chance to step away from the usual dinner-and-a-movie routine and experience the history that unfolded right here in our region.

For tickets and details, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org and look for Fall Lantern Tours.

Because nothing says romance quite like a little Revolutionary history under the stars!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a creative family activity this fall? How about trying a traditional craft that connects us to generations of Pennsylvania history?

Head to the Sigal Museum in downtown Easton on Saturday, November 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. for Making the Past: Basket Weaving! In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn traditional basket-weaving techniques and create a functional, handmade basket to take home.

But this is about more than making something beautiful. Baskets played an important role in everyday life during the Revolutionary War era and throughout history. They were used to carry, store, and organize the things families and businesses needed, and the skills required to make them were passed down through generations.

It's a wonderful opportunity to slow down, try something new, and discover how the everyday objects of the past tell us stories about the people who made and used them.

Whether you're a history lover, a craft enthusiast, or simply looking for a different kind of afternoon activity, this workshop offers a chance to connect with our region's heritage in a tangible way.

So bring your curiosity and your creativity, and head to the Sigal Museum, located at 342 Northampton Street in Easton.

For details and registration, visit SigalMuseum.org and look for Making the Past: A Fall Workshop Series.

Come make something by hand—and take a little Pennsylvania history home with you!

Save the Date

It's time to start thinking about holiday shopping, and I've got a wonderful Lehigh Valley tradition for your calendar!

Save the date for Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem, returning to SteelStacks this November for a festive celebration of artisans, handmade gifts, and holiday cheer.

Opening November 13th, this beloved holiday market brings together talented craftspeople and specialty vendors offering everything from handcrafted ornaments and jewelry to woodcrafts, textiles, holiday decorations, and unique gifts you won't find in a typical shopping mall.

And it's not just about shopping! You can enjoy seasonal treats, soak up the festive atmosphere, and explore Bethlehem's rich industrial heritage at the historic SteelStacks campus.

Whether you're looking for something special for someone on your holiday list, planning a festive outing with friends, or simply love discovering the work of local artisans, Christkindlmarkt is a wonderful way to kick off the season.

Mark your calendars for November weekends, beginning November 13th, and plan to make a day of it in Bethlehem!

Admission is ticketed, and advance planning is recommended for popular dates. For the full schedule, tickets, and vendor information, visit ChristkindlmarktBethlehem.com.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org. So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.