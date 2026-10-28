Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 10/28/26

Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravenswaay, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

What was there to fear in 18th-century Easton? As it turns out, quite a lot! During the American Revolution, Easton was a community caught up in a world of uncertainty. Neighbors could find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict, accusations of treason could have deadly consequences, and rumors of spies and divided loyalties made it difficult to know whom to trust.

And that’s just the beginning!

This Halloween season, the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society invites you to experience Bachmann After Dark, a special after-hours tour of the historic 1753 Bachmann Publick House. On October 30th and 31st, a NCHGS curator will take you back to the Revolutionary era to explore the very real dangers people faced, from treacherous travel and wartime anxieties to the additional challenges women faced protecting their homes and families.

You’ll also discover some truly unsettling colonial medical practices, including bloodletting and tooth extraction! And you’ll hear the story of Ralph Morden, who was accused of treason against the revolutionary government and ultimately executed. His story reveals just how high the stakes could be when questions of loyalty arose during the Revolution.

Now, this is not a ghost tour. These stories are grounded in historical evidence and materials from the NCHGS own archives. Because sometimes, the truth is far more frightening than fiction!

Tickets are $15 for nonmembers, and free for NCHGS members. Space is limited to just 10 people per tour, so advance registration is required and is selling out quickly!

Visit SigalMuseum.org and look for Bachmann After Dark to reserve your spot.

This Halloween, step into the past—and discover what really kept our Revolutionary-era neighbors up at night!

Date Night

How about a date night that’s a little different this Halloween season? How about a little history, a little mystery, and a few good scares?

Head to Doylestown for Terror at the TileWorks, an immersive haunted-house experience at the historic Moravian Pottery and Tile Works. This isn’t your typical haunted house. The story draws inspiration from the eerie writings of Henry Chapman Mercer, the founder of TileWorks, including his November Night Tales and The Wolf Book.

The adventure involves a stolen silver-covered book, a pack of werewolves, and a mystery you’ll need to help solve. As you explore the historic building, you’ll encounter atmospheric suspense, supernatural storytelling, and some seriously spooky surprises!

Here’s my date-night suggestion: book a tour for two on October 22nd, 23rd, or 29th, with evening tours at 6, 7:15, and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, plus a booking fee, per person. Then make a night of it with dinner at McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn in Quakertown. This colonial-era tavern traces its roots to the late 1740s and was serving travelers during the Revolutionary War. It’s a wonderful way to keep the historic atmosphere going over dinner.

So, skip the usual dinner-and-netflix routine. Explore a historic building, solve a spooky mystery, and raise a glass to 250 years of American stories.

For tickets and details, visit TheTileWorks.org and look for Terror at the TileWorks.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a Halloween adventure the whole family can enjoy, without anything too frightening? Head right to downtown Easton for Screamin’ Green Hauntoween at Crayola Experience!

Now through November 1st, Crayola is transforming its colorful, hands-on attraction into a Halloween celebration packed with family-friendly fun. Kids can take part in a spooky scavenger hunt, create Halloween crafts, snap festive photos, and meet costumed characters. And on Saturdays and Sundays, there are trick- or-treat stations throughout the attraction!

There are more than 20 hands-on activities to explore, so you can make a whole day of it. Little ones can dress up in their Halloween costumes, too—just remember, costume masks aren’t permitted.

So, whether you’re planning a family outing or just want to add a little Halloween magic to your weekend, Crayola Experience is a wonderful local option.

Find tickets and details at CrayolaExperience.com. Have a colorful—and just a little spooky—Halloween!

Save the Date

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween while exploring Revolutionary-era history? How about an evening in a colonial garden filled with stories of poison, potions, and folklore?

On Friday, October 30th, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., head to Washington Crossing Historic Park for the Twilight Garden Tour: Poison, Potions & Folklore in the Colonial Garden. As the sun sets, join the park’s historical horticulturist for an exploration of the Hibbs House Kitchen Garden and discover the surprising—and sometimes dangerous—ways people used plants in the 18th century.

During the Revolutionary era, gardens were about much more than beauty. Plants provided food, ingredients for home remedies, and substances that could sometimes be poisonous or even deadly. This special tour explores the fascinating connections between colonial medicine, folklore, and the natural world.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to discover how people in the 18th century understood the plants around them, all while enjoying a little Halloween atmosphere at a site connected to the story of the American Revolution.

So grab a friend, plan an autumn outing, and discover the darker side of colonial gardening!

The tour takes place Friday, October 30th, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania. For details and registration, visit WashingtonCrossingPark.org and look for the Twilight Garden Tour.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org. So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.