Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 10/21/26

Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravenswaay, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

The Pennsylvania Historical Association's 2026 annual meeting is coming to Bethlehem October 22nd through October 24th. This year's theme is Revolutionary Legacies in the Mid-Atlantic.

The Pennsylvania Historical Association brings together historians, educators, public historians, students, and history enthusiasts for several days of presentations, conversations, and opportunities to dig into the stories that have shaped Pennsylvania. You do not have to be a professional historian to attend. The meeting is open to anyone interested in Pennsylvania history.

This year's theme looks beyond the familiar stories of the Revolution to explore its lasting legacies, ideas about freedom, power, citizenship, and dissent, and how those ideas continued to shape Pennsylvania long after 1776. Registration and tickets are available through the Pennsylvania Historical Association's website.

And remember, this isn't just for professional historians, it's for everybody who loves history.

Date Night

All right, teachers, I have a date night just for you.

So, on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society is hosting Teachers' Night at the 1753 Bachmann Publick House in downtown Easton. You'll get to tour the newly interpreted Bachmann Publick House and discover stories of the people, places, and events that shaped our community.

You can experience our new K through 12 field trips, meet NCHGS educators and museum staff, and get ideas for bringing local history into your classroom. And we'll also be introducing Unheard: The American Revolution, the new graphic novel for young readers, featuring 10 stories that explore the revolution from diverse perspectives.

And the best part? It's totally free.

Advance registration is required, so please visit nchgspa.org to reserve your spot.

Family-Friendly Activity

Are you looking for a family history adventure that gets you outside and surrounded by beautiful fall scenery?

The 2026 Market Fair and Rendezvous event at Jacobsburg is Saturday, October 24th, and Sunday, October 25th, from 10:00 to 4:00 PM each day at the Bolton Historic Site in beautiful Nazareth.

The Jacobsburg Historical Society preserves the story of Bolton, Jacobsburg, and the Henry family, whose generations of gunsmiths helped make this area an important center of early American long rifle making. During the Revolution, firearms were essential. Pennsylvania was home to some of the most important gunsmithing communities in the colonies, and the long rifle became an iconic piece of early American history.

At Jacobsburg, you can get a little closer look at the world and the people behind the craftsmanship. The site includes the Pennsylvania Long Rifle Museum, the 1832 Joseph Henry House, and the Nicholas Hawk Gun Shop.

Plus, the property itself is just beautiful. In October, the historic buildings are surrounded by the changing colors of autumn, so you get history, nature, and a little adventure all in one outing.

Upcoming Highlight

On Sunday, October 25th, head to Washington Crossing Historic Park for a special lecture — Robert Lamb's American Revolution: A British Soldier's Story.

Historian Don Hagist will explore the memoir of Roger Lamb, a British soldier who experienced some of the revolution firsthand. Lamb was captured twice, escaped twice, and later wrote extensively about his experiences.

The lecture is offered both in person and virtually. Pre-registration is required. So save the date, October 25th.

To register and get all the details, visit their website, washingtoncrossingpark.org, and check their events calendar.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org. So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.