Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 8/26/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

This fall, experience an exhibition that invites you to see America’s story in a new way.

From September 1st through December 4th, the Lehigh University Art Galleries presents “This Land: Reimagining The United States of America on its 250th Anniversary.” Created in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, this powerful exhibition brings ntogether artwork that explores the landscapes, communities, histories, and ideas that continue to shape our nation. Through the work of contemporary artists, “This Land” asks visitors to reflect on what America means—past, present, and future.

As we mark a quarter millennium since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this exhibition offers an opportunity to consider the many voices and experiences that make up the American story. From questions of identity and belonging to the connections between people and place, the artwork encourages conversation and new perspectives on our shared history.

Located at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, LUAG provides a welcoming experience for visitors of all ages, making this a great destination for a thoughtful day out with family, friends, or anyone interested in art and history.

Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary by exploring creativity, culture, and the evolving story of America through the eyes of today’s artists. Visit “This Land: Reimagining The United States of America on its 250th Anniversary” at the Lehigh University Art Galleries from September 1st through December 4th.

For exhibition details and visitor information, visit LUAG.org.

Date Night

Looking for a unique date idea that combines history, romance, and a little adventure?

Take a trip to Philadelphia’s Old City and step into the story of America’s financial beginnings at the First Bank of the United States. Located about one hour from the Lehigh Valley, this historic destination makes the perfect day trip for couples who enjoy exploring places where the nation’s story began. Built in the 1790s, the First Bank of the United States was created from the vision of Alexander Hamilton, who helped establish a national banking system to strengthen the young United States after the Revolutionary War.

Start your date with a walk through Independence National Historical Park, then visit the beautifully restored First Bank building at 120 South Third Street in Philadelphia. Explore exhibits, admire the historic architecture, and discover how this building helped shape America’s economy and future.

After your visit, continue your anniversary adventure with a stroll through Old City, grab a coffee or dessert, visit nearby historic landmarks, and enjoy a romantic dinner surrounded by centuries of history.

The First Bank of the United States is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details before your visit, check the National Park Service or Visit Philadelphia websites.

Family-Friendly Activity

This August, gather the family and step into America’s story in the Pocono Mountains!

From August 27th through August 30th, 2026, discover the people, places, and traditions that shaped the region during the Revolutionary era and beyond.

Start your journey at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, where history comes alive through hands-on experiences and stories of 18th-century farm life. Walk through historic fields, meet heritage animals, and learn about the skills and traditions families used more than two centuries ago.

Continue your adventure along the Poconos’ many historic attractions, museums, and heritage sites. Explore local stories through the Pocono History & Art Trail and discover the rich history of communities that helped shape Pennsylvania’s past.

Make it a family getaway filled with learning, exploration, and memories. From historic farms to scenic mountain adventures, the Poconos offer a chance to connect with the past while enjoying everything the region has to offer.

Plan your Revolutionary-era inspired family trip for August 27th through August 30th, 2026 — and experience the history that lives on in the Pocono Mountains.

Upcoming Highlights

This August 27th, remember the anniversary of a historic turning point in American history — the Battle of Brooklyn, the largest battle of the American Revolutionary War and the first major battle fought after the Declaration of Independence.

On August 27, 1776, British and American forces clashed in Brooklyn in a battle that tested the young American army. Near the Old Stone House, the brave soldiers of the Maryland 400, along with Delaware troops, made a courageous stand that helped allow General George Washington’s army to escape and continue the fight for independence.

Today, you can visit the Old Stone House in Brooklyn, a historic site dedicated to preserving the story of the Battle of Brooklyn. Located about 2 hours from the Lehigh Valley, it offers visitors a chance to explore exhibits, learn about the Revolutionary War, and walk the grounds where history unfolded.

The Old Stone House is located at 336 Third Street, Brooklyn, New York, and is open Friday through Sunday from noon until 4 p.m., or by appointment. For details and planning your visit, go to theoldstonehouse.org.

This August 27th, mark the anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn by visiting a place where courage, sacrifice, and the fight for independence shaped our nation.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

