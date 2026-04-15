Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 4/15/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back in time this summer with the “Making the Past: Summer Workshop Series”, inspired by the Lehigh Valley 250 exhibition at Sigal Museum in Easton titles, Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County.

This three-part workshop series brought to you by the NCHGS, invites you to get hands-on with the crafts that shaped how Revolutionary war era people created, communicated, and shared knowledge—and the best part? No experience is needed!

Working with our friendly team, guests will explore traditional printmaking, papermaking, and bookbinding techniques while creating your very own handmade book. Carve and print your own design, make marbled paper, and bind it all together using historic methods. Attend single workshops or grab an “All Access Pass” to experience the full journey and create a one-of-a-kind book from start to finish.

Workshops are $25 per person, free for NCHGS members, and take place the fourth Saturday of the month:

May 23 – Linoleum Block Printing at the Sigal Museum. Carve your design and print it on a press.

June 27 – Papermaking & Paper Marbling at Mixsell-Illick Yard. Make your own paper, create watermarks, and marble a page.

July 25 – Bookbinding at the Sigal Museum. Bind your pages together and, for All Access Pass holders, combine your prints and marbled paper into a finished book.

The All-Access Pass is $70 and gives you the full creative journey—from block printing to finished book.

Experience history with your hands—and take home a piece of the past you made yourself. This series is great for anyone 13 and up and groups!

Date Night

Calling all history lovers, adventure seekers, and date-night duos! This weekend, on April 18 from 10am – 3pm, join the Berks Heritage Council and nearly 20 local historical sites for a day of interactive learning, delicious food, and fun for all ages at the Berks County Heritage Center in Reading.

Explore unique historic artifacts, try your hand at hands-on activities, and dive into a scavenger hunt together. Couples can stroll the scenic grounds, share a bite from local food vendors, or pick out a special keepsake from the merchandise stalls.

Looking for something more romantic? Try a sunset picnic on the Heritage Center lawn, take a hands-on craft workshop together, or capture a historic photo op in period-inspired settings.

Finish your evening with a tasting at a local brewery or dessert from a nearby bakery to make it a perfect date night with a historical twist!

There will also be live demonstrations and storytelling throughout the day, giving you a chance to step right into history. Bring your curiosity and your camera—every corner is photo-worthy and full of surprises!

It’s a day of history, fun, and connection—for families, friends, and couples alike.

Family-Friendly Activity

Step back into the Revolutionary era this April in Catasauqua! The Colonial Day Festival returns to the historic George Taylor House on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free, outdoor festival honors George Taylor, one of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence. Born in Ireland, Taylor became a successful ironmaster in Pennsylvania and, in 1776, risked his life and fortune to sign the Declaration. At the same time, he was also an enslaver—a reminder that the fight for freedom in early America was extremely complicated.

At the festival, families can experience living history demonstrations, colonial crafts, and hands-on activities. Meet reenactors, see how patriots lived, and try skills like candle-making and musket drills.

Tours of the George Taylor House are available at a special rate of just $5 per person, offering a closer look at the life of a man whose story reflects both courage and contradiction.

Open to everyone, the Colonial Day Festival invites you to explore history, step into the past, and experience the creativity and spirit of the Revolutionary era.

Join us April 18 at the George Taylor House in Catasauqua, part of the Lehigh Valley 250 celebrations!

Upcoming Highlights

This July 8, step back into history in Easton, Pennsylvania! Join the Greater Easton Development Partnership and the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society for a special fundraiser commemorating the reading of the Declaration of Independence in Easton on July 8, 1776.

The evening will be held at Thyme Restaurant – overlooking the beautiful Delaware and Lehigh Rivers, featuring live historical programming, local refreshments, and a chance to support preservation and education in our community.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are coming soon—don’t miss this unforgettable night celebrating freedom, history, and Easton!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

