Megan's Museum Minute | Week of of 2/25/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

History, art, and culture is never boring at the Sigal Museum! The team proved it again with their new exhibition, “Remembering 1776: Commemoration & Memory.” This exhibition takes a fun look at how the Lehigh Valley has been celebrating independence for 250 years—sometimes with parades, sometimes with kazoos, and sometimes…with cake!

On display, you’ll find a rare dress from the 1876 Centennial, along with photos, articles, and publications from communities across the Valley. Do not miss the star of the show: a real Bicentennial cake from Heritage Day in 1976, gifted to Easton by the family who owned Easton-Neston, the English estate the city was named after. It’s a quirky, tasty piece of history that shows celebrating 250 years of independence can be creative…and delicious!

Here’s a fun fact: Easton got its name from Easton-Neston, Northamptonshire, because Thomas Penn’s wife, Lady Juliana Fermor Penn, was born there.

From keepsakes and souvenirs to unusual memorabilia, the exhibition highlights the pride, creativity, and sometimes downright playful ways people have marked the birth of the nation. You’ll see how generations of Lehigh Valley residents have made 1776 their own—with flair and fun.

Running through December 31, 2026, Remembering 1776 is perfect for families, history lovers, or anyone who enjoys a little laughter mixed with their history lessons. Don’t miss it—history has never been this engaging…or this tasty!

Date Night

Looking for a date night that’s artful, historic, and absolutely memorable? Start your evening at the Allentown Art Museum exploring the American Galleries Spring 2026 exhibition which opens on February 26. This thoughtfully curated show includes more than 150 works—paintings, textiles, story quilts, and more—that reflect America’s rich cultural journey, from the Revolutionary War era through today, showing how artists have interpreted freedom, independence, and identity over time.

After your museum visit, head out to the Glasbern Inn in nearby Fogelsville, a truly special spot that blends historic charm with modern comfort. Established in 1787, this country inn has been lovingly restored and expanded while retaining its authentic character, with rustic architecture, scenic walking trails, and a warm, inviting atmosphere perfect for dinner or a stay.

Enjoy a delicious, farm inspired meal in their elegant dining room, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients shine, or grab a glass of wine from their award worthy list to toast the evening.

This combination—art that sparks conversation and a historic inn that feels like a getaway—makes for a date night that’s rich in culture, connection, and great food. It’s ideal for couples who love history, creativity, and a little romance under one roof.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a fun, hands-on activity for little ones? Bring the family to Art Exploration at the Allentown Public Library on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.! Designed for kids ages 5 and under, this program lets little artists experiment with paints, clay, chalk, and more in a playful, creative setting.

Allentown is more than just a great place for storytime and art—it has a famous Revolutionary connection. In 1777, to keep it safe from the British during the Revolutionary War, the Liberty Bell was hidden in Allentown while it was being transported from Philadelphia. The city’s commitment to protecting freedom is part of what makes Allentown so special, and programs like Art Exploration continue that spirit of curiosity, learning, and discovery.

Kids can make their own masterpieces, try new materials, and take home a little piece of creativity, while families enjoy quality time together. And the best part? It’s free! Don’t miss Art Exploration on February 27 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Allentown Public Library, where history, imagination, and hands-on fun come alive for the whole family.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date! On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Northampton Community College presents We the People: Reflecting Back, Building Forward—an inspiring Annual Humanities Keynote featuring Pulitzer Prizewinning historian Annette Gordon Reed.

Gordon Reed is a renowned Harvard historian and legal scholar whose work has reshaped how we understand early American history, including her award winning The Hemingses of Monticello, which earned both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

This thought provoking talk at the Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center on the Bethlehem campus invites the community to reflect on our shared past and build toward a stronger future. Everyone is welcome – students and locals. Mark your calendar for April 14, 2026—you won’t want to miss this powerful keynote!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

