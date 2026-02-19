Megan's Museum Minute | Week of 2/18/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back into history this February 22nd, 2026, with the opening of “Moravians and the Revolution” at the Moravian Historical Society in downtown, historic Nazareth. This fascinating exhibition explores how a pacifist, pietist community in Pennsylvania—the Moravians—navigated the challenges of the American Revolutionary War. Caught between their deep religious commitment to nonviolence and the pressures of the patriots, the British government, and local indigenous groups, Moravians had to carefully balance their ideals with the realities of a changing world.

Through rare objects from the Society’s collection, including objects from European settlers, free and enslaved Africans, and indigenous converts, visitors can uncover the everyday lives, struggles, and choices of people living in the Lehigh Valley’s Moravian settlements during the war. The exhibit sheds light on how ordinary people experienced extraordinary times, offering a unique perspective on the Revolution beyond battles and politics.

Adding to the experience, historian Dr. Scott Gordon, a brilliant storyteller and leading expert on Moravian history, will give a special talk at 1 PM on opening day. Known for making history vivid and engaging, Dr. Gordon brings the exhibition to life with his insights, anecdotes, and deep knowledge of the people and events that shaped this era.

Discover the courage, faith, and resilience of the Moravian community during one of America’s most transformative periods. This exhibition and Scott Gordon’s talk are perfect for history enthusiasts, families, and anyone curious about how faith and daily life intersected with the Revolutionary War. Don’t miss this chance to step into the past and experience history in a personal, unforgettable way.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that mixes history, scenic drives, and craft brews? Take the George Taylor Trail, a self-guided driving tour through Easton and Catasauqua that follows the life of George Taylor, one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. Cruise past historic sites like the 1753 Bachmann Publick House, Taylor’s home, and the Historic Easton Cemetery, all while learning fascinating stories about life in the Revolutionary era. Download the tour for free on Discover Lehigh Valley’s Lehigh Valley 250 page.

After your drive, head to Taylor House Brewing Company in Catasauqua for Happy Hour every Thursday from 4 to 6 PM. Named for the famous patriot and located across the street from the historic George Taylor House site. this cozy brewery serves handcrafted beers and makes the perfect spot to unwind after exploring history on the road.

It’s a date night that blends scenic driving, American history, and delicious craft beer—learn about a founding father, explore local landmarks, and toast to a perfect evening together.

Family-Friendly Activity

Get ready for a musical adventure the whole family will love! On Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 2PM, Miller Symphony Hall presents America 250!, an annual family concert from the Allentown Symphony Orchestra that celebrates the story of our nation’s early days through powerful music and fun performances.

You’ll hear everything from beautiful classical pieces to Broadway-inspired songs that bring the beginnings of America to life, including stories about freedom, courage, and the people who helped shape the country. There’s even a surprise: the magical sound of Ben Franklin’s glass armonica, plus a special appearance by Benjamin Franklin himself!

Families are also invited to arrive early for the Orchestra Lab from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, where kids can try out real musical instruments and get hands-on with sound under the guidance of professional musicians. There will be coloring activities and the chance to meet Benjamin Franklin before the concert starts—making it a truly interactive experience for kids and adults alike.

It’s fun, it’s educational, and it’s a great way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with music, history, and family memories at Miller Symphony Hall!

Upcoming Highlights

Spring is just around the corner—save the date for the Philadelphia Flower Show, running February 28 through March 8, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center! This year’s theme is “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,” celebrating how gardening traditions, stories, and cultural practices have shaped the way Americans grow and gather plants over time.

It’s a spectacular indoor floral event with breathtaking garden displays, hands-on activities, talks, and fun for all ages—perfect for gardeners, families, and anyone who loves beauty and creativity.

Mark your calendar for Feb. 28 through March 8 and experience a floral celebration that’s deeply rooted in our history and culture!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

