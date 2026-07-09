"I'm Alive So I Better Do Something with It" with Johanne Moise | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Johanne Moise, an Allentown resident whose life was changed in one night when she was shot at work. Johanne looks back on that night and how she's turned tragedy into triumph with a mission to help others experiencing gun violence.

Johanne shares her dedication to family and talks about how the world around her reacted to her experience, as well as the work to find support in her healing journey and a message to people who think this violence doesn't affect them.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 7/9/26)

