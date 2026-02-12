"A Regular Person Who's Been through a Lot" with Joshua Holi | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Joshua Holi, a prison survivor and mindset coach who wants to teach people that they're not who they used to be, but who they are becoming.

Joshua shares his journey from destruction to self understanding and how he created a plan for himself on his own in prison. He shares the pillars he continues to follow and what he believes it takes to be a good human.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 2/12/26)

