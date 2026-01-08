© 2026
Let's Talk

"Follow Your Sense of Direction" with Bless | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks with Bless, a prison survivor who was first incarcerated at 16 years old, and was forever impacted when he was asked where he'd want his body sent.

Bless shares what he learned during his 20 years in a state penitentiary and recalls the hour-long phone call that put him on the right track. He explains what chasing success looks like to him now and discusses how to keep today's kids from following in similar footsteps.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 1/8/26)

Tags
Let's Talk Blessprison survivorGangsPromise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
