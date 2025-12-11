"If You Want Support, You Gotta Give It" with Terrence Reid | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Terrence Reid, a trainer at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley, to explore the love he's felt for life from a young age. They talk about cooking as an art and science and the importance of loving fathers and grandfathers.

Terrence explores the duty he feels everyone has to give back to their community, and talks about his 30 years of marriage and what it takes to have a long lasting relationship.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 12/11/25)

