"My Story Is the Story of Many" with Shawn Bridges | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Shawn Bridges, a Reading native who was put on Death Row at 18 years old, and has since made it out and taken on a mission of being a solution in his community.

Shawn shares his involvement in preventing young people from taking the wrong path and helping those who are returning to society from prison. He explains why he's not angry at his situation and shares what motivates him.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/13/25)

