"Curiosity Kills the Cat, But I Haven't Died Yet": A Conversation with Najah Wakil | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Najah Wakil to talk about spending part of her childhood in a commune before shifting to suburban life and needing to discover her identity in a different space.

Najah discusses her stark introduction as a young person to the concepts of wealth and race. On top of that, she dives into her role as a caregiver for her family and her belief that there's no point in winning if nobody is at the top of the mountain with you.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 5/9/24)