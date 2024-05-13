© 2024
Let's Talk

"Curiosity Kills the Cat, But I Haven't Died Yet": A Conversation with Najah Wakil | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Najah Wakil to talk about spending part of her childhood in a commune before shifting to suburban life and needing to discover her identity in a different space.

Najah discusses her stark introduction as a young person to the concepts of wealth and race. On top of that, she dives into her role as a caregiver for her family and her belief that there's no point in winning if nobody is at the top of the mountain with you.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 5/9/24)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
