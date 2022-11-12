© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
WDIY's broadcast on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area is temporarily unavailable while our translator equipment is being repaired.
lets talk 3k.png
Let's Talk

'We Can't Lose Out Twice on Weed': Conversations with CSC's Tyrone Russell and Kevin Greene | Let's Talk

Published November 12, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST
IMG_0712.JPG
Dr. Hasshan Batts (left), Tyrone Russell (center), and Kevin Greene (right)

Let's talk about...entrepreneurship and the cannabis industry.

Dr. Batts welcomes Tyrone Russell, President and Kevin Greene, Vice President of the Cleveland School of Cannabis to discuss CSC's mission to provide education and knowledge about the cannabis industry.

They also discuss economic opportunities in this growing field, the staggering statistics behind weed convictions, as well as President Joe Biden's recent announcement that he would pardon all federal convictions for simple possession.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 11/10/22)

Tags
Let's Talk Tyrone RussellKevin GreeneCleveland School of Cannabiscannabis industryentrepreneurshipeconomic opportunitiessimple possessionEducationweedDiversityEquityJoe Biden
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
