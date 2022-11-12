'We Can't Lose Out Twice on Weed': Conversations with CSC's Tyrone Russell and Kevin Greene | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...entrepreneurship and the cannabis industry.

Dr. Batts welcomes Tyrone Russell, President and Kevin Greene, Vice President of the Cleveland School of Cannabis to discuss CSC's mission to provide education and knowledge about the cannabis industry.

They also discuss economic opportunities in this growing field, the staggering statistics behind weed convictions, as well as President Joe Biden's recent announcement that he would pardon all federal convictions for simple possession.

(Original air-date: 11/10/22)