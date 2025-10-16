AI in Business with Rachel Bednar | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Rachel Bednar, incoming Events Chair of the Executive Forum of the Lehigh Valley. Rachel talks about the upcoming Fall Signature Event on November 19.

Rachel and Sally explore the impacts artificial intelligence has had on businesses big and small and the discussions on the topic that will take place at the event, as well as the need for local business leaders to get comfortable with emerging technologies.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/16/25)

