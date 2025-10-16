© 2025
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

AI in Business with Rachel Bednar | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Rachel Bednar, incoming Events Chair of the Executive Forum of the Lehigh Valley. Rachel talks about the upcoming Fall Signature Event on November 19.

Rachel and Sally explore the impacts artificial intelligence has had on businesses big and small and the discussions on the topic that will take place at the event, as well as the need for local business leaders to get comfortable with emerging technologies.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/16/25)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
