Finding Your Next Business Venture with Eric Allred | LV Business Beat

Published September 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
LVBB9-15.png

Small business ownership can be both challenging and rewarding. What if as a business owner, you want to start a second business, one that does not easily relate to your first business model?

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon welcomes Eric Allred, owner of Corporate Cleaners of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about his second business journey to establishing Historic Bethlehem River Tours.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/15/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
