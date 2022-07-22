The Perks of Community Banking with Penn Community Bank's Jeane Vidoni | LV Business Beat

Jeane M. Vidoni, Lehigh Valley native and President and CEO of Penn Community Bank shares information about the bank’s strategic expansion into the Lehigh Valley.

Speaking with Sally Handlon, Jeane talks about how, as eastern Pennsylvania’s largest independent and locally headquartered mutual institution, Penn Community Bank’s structure allows them to take an authentic and values-driven approach focused on customers, team members, and communities. She is also an acclaimed transformational leader and knows the power of community banking to help individuals, families, and businesses thrive.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)