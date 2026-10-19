Setting the Stage: NCC's 2026-27 Theatre Season with Jessica López-Barkl and Darah Donaher | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Darah Donaher and Jessica López-Barkl, assistant professors of Theatre at Northampton Community College and co-directors of the college's theatre program, to look at the upcoming 2026-27 theatre program, which brings five productions speaking directly to the world around us to the stage.

Jessica and Darah talk about the recent restructuring of NCC's theatre program designed for student success and share what they think about when planning a season. They give a glimpse at this season's shows — from comedy to intimate drama and Chicanx theatre — and discuss the beauty of giving students diverse opportunities.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/19/26)

