The 35th Annual Philadelphia Film Festival with Michael Lerman | LV Arts Salon

Host Charles James discusses the 35th Annual Philadelphia Film Festival with its Artistic Director & Chief Creative Officer, Michael Lerman. Over 100 feature films from around the globe will be shown from October 15-25th on multiple screens for 12 hours daily.

As part of the festival, For the first time ever, the festival will present Fresh Air Live, partnering with the popular NPR show for an onstage conversation between host Terry Gross and writer/director/actor Jesse Eisenberg in-person on Sunday, October 25 to discuss his latest film, "The Debut", starring Paul Giamatti and Juliana Moore.

Complete info is at filmadelphia.org.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/12/26)

