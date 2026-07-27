Nature as a Springboard for Art with Jim Toia and Maryann Riker | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle explores the vibrant sculpture park and recreational trail that is the Karl Stirner Arts Trail with Executive Director and Curator, Jim Toia, and Poetry in the Wild organizer Maryann Riker.

Jim and Maryann share the spark behind the trail and how vast collaboration between Easton organizations has made it into a fundamental part of the city's identity. Beyond that, they talk about the Artist in Residence program, the 2026 Poetry in the Wild series, and the beauty of trusting spontaneity.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/27/26)

