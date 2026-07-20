Showing What Other Art Doesn't with Kay Walkingstick and Claire McRee | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with artist Kay Walkingstick and Allentown Art Museum Associate Curator Claire McRee to talk about the upcoming exhibition 'Kay Walkingstick/Hudson River School,' in which Kay connects to a diverges from past artwork's relationship to the land.

Kay and Claire share how the exhibition came to be and how it arrived at the Allentown Art Museum, and talk about the thinking earlier in art history that North American land was available for the taking. They also discuss the upcoming Dynamic Conversation about the exhibition and the companion show 'Idyllic Vision.'

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/20/26)

