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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Enjoying the Creative Moment with Michael Judkins | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Michael Judkins, founder of OCT 14 Entertainment, to talk about his newest project, Motown & Paint, offering a vibrant, guided painting experience for all ages in Bethlehem's Ice House.

Michael shares the spark behind the event and his journey to work that centers artists of all skill levels, then talks about his involvement with several area arts organizations and explains what's kept him here as a Lehigh Valley transplant.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/13/26)

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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Michael JudkinsOCT 14 EntertainmentMotown & PaintCommunityIce House
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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