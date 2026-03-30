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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"A Need to Build Something Together" with JP Jordan | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with JP Jordan, Executive Director of Touchstone Theatre and ensemble member in their upcoming site-reactive production of "America Dreams." The show brings the mysterious traveling carnival Promise Land to the Bethlehem Rose Garden on April 18 and 19.

JP shares how the country's 250th anniversary sparked the production and its focus on American life, the American Dream, and how we address political dialogue. Plus, a glimpse at the exhibits featured at the carnival and the meaning behind them.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 3/30/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon JP JordanTouchstone Theatre"America Dreams"PoliticsCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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