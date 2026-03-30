"A Need to Build Something Together" with JP Jordan | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with JP Jordan, Executive Director of Touchstone Theatre and ensemble member in their upcoming site-reactive production of "America Dreams." The show brings the mysterious traveling carnival Promise Land to the Bethlehem Rose Garden on April 18 and 19.

JP shares how the country's 250th anniversary sparked the production and its focus on American life, the American Dream, and how we address political dialogue. Plus, a glimpse at the exhibits featured at the carnival and the meaning behind them.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 3/30/26)

