"Opening the Doors of Allentown" with Tom Yuracka and Mar Haeussler | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Tom Yuracka, President, and Mar Haeussler, 1st Vice President of the West Park Civic Association, to talk about the 39th Historic House Tour. They share some background on the association and the tour.

Tom and Mar also give a glimpse at some of the homes that will be open to visitors and highlight the fun of showing people the historic beauty of the city. They talk about their experience living in the neighborhood and being part of the community.

(Original air date: 6/16/25)