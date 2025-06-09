Jam Sessions to Lush Musicals with Brett Oliviera and Lydia Walker | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Brett Oliviera, Managing and Technical Director, and Lydia Walker, NCC alumnae and actor with Northampton Community College's Bill Mutimer Memorial Summer Theatre Series to talk about this season's exciting lineup.

From legendary jam sessions with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, to award-winning musicals like Evita, they give a glimpse at the inner workings of this summer's shows. Brett and Lydia discuss their efforts to carry on the legacy of former NCC theatre professor and Artistic Director Bill Mutimer and the continuing joy the series brings to casts, crews, and audiences.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 6/9/25)