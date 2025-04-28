© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Hearts Beating as One" with William Sanders and Rae Labadie | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by William Sanders, Artistic Director, and Rae Labadie, Associate Artistic Director and Production Manager for Civic Theatre, to talk about the 2025 season. They discuss two musicals, Groundhog Day and Reefer Madness, that they'll each be directing as part of the lineup.

They also talk about Civic Theatre's grand history, including their 19th Street Theatre, its designation as a historic landmark, and its recent renovations. William and Rae also discuss the value of a well-known theatre organization with such a local community focus.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/28/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon William SandersRae LabadieCivic TheatreHistoryCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
