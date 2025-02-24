© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Greater Appreciation of Our Planet with Kenji Williams and Kristin Hoffmann | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST

Kate Scuffle is joined by Kenji Williams, creator and director, and Kristin Hoffmann, vocalist for Bella Gaia, an immersive live concert that integrates music, dance, technology, and NASA imagery. They discuss the show's purpose of showcasing the beauty of our planet and the connection between humans and the universe.

Kenji shares the initial spark behind the show and how they continue to adapt it so it can be experienced in different formats and locations. Kristin shares some of the responses they commonly receive and shares her belief that we are all one creative family.

Bella Gaia is coming to the Zoellner Arts Center on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 PM. Information is available here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/24/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
