A Greater Appreciation of Our Planet with Kenji Williams and Kristin Hoffmann | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Kenji Williams, creator and director, and Kristin Hoffmann, vocalist for Bella Gaia, an immersive live concert that integrates music, dance, technology, and NASA imagery. They discuss the show's purpose of showcasing the beauty of our planet and the connection between humans and the universe.

Kenji shares the initial spark behind the show and how they continue to adapt it so it can be experienced in different formats and locations. Kristin shares some of the responses they commonly receive and shares her belief that we are all one creative family.

Bella Gaia is coming to the Zoellner Arts Center on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 PM. Information is available here.

(Original air-date: 2/24/25)

