Theater In and Of the Community with Brett Oliviera and Kathy Pacheco | LV Arts Salon

Kate scuffle talks with Brett Oliviera and Kathy Pacheco, board members with the Pennsylvania Playhouse, about the theater's upcoming 2025 season. Featuring classics like Singin' In the Rain and Dial M for Murder, as well as exciting contemporary works like In the Heights and Fences, the season provides something for everyone while also bringing diverse stories to the stage.

Kathy and Brett discuss some of the Playhouse's history and its continuing mission to welcome all members of the community. They give a glimpse at the talented directors leading the new season, discuss the process of putting together a year's worth of shows, and talk about their collaboration with the local theater community.

(Original air-date: 12/30/24)