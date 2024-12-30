© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Theater In and Of the Community with Brett Oliviera and Kathy Pacheco | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 30, 2024 at 6:24 PM EST

Kate scuffle talks with Brett Oliviera and Kathy Pacheco, board members with the Pennsylvania Playhouse, about the theater's upcoming 2025 season. Featuring classics like Singin' In the Rain and Dial M for Murder, as well as exciting contemporary works like In the Heights and Fences, the season provides something for everyone while also bringing diverse stories to the stage.

Kathy and Brett discuss some of the Playhouse's history and its continuing mission to welcome all members of the community. They give a glimpse at the talented directors leading the new season, discuss the process of putting together a year's worth of shows, and talk about their collaboration with the local theater community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/30/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
