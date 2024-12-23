Extending the Holiday Season with Fiona Gillespie | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Fiona Gillespie of the Chivalrous Crickets and Hearthsong Folk Arts about their upcoming Twelfth Night: An Olde World Celtic Christmas Revel! Fiona discusses the variety of traditions that they've combined to create one joyful and ridiculous event.

Fiona also shares what attendees can expect, talks about the history of the holiday season in Celtic culture, and discusses what the Chivalrous Crickets will be involved in in the coming months.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

