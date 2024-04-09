"The Mural Is All of Ours" with Cora Savage and Matt Halm | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Cora Savage, Membership & Marketing Coordinator for the Bethlehem Food Co-op, and Matt Halm, Lehigh Valley muralist, to talk about the beautiful mural Matt will paint in the future co-op grocery store.

They talk about the mural planning process that seeks to involve the community, the importance of making public art about the public, and the unique crowdfunding initiative that that co-op is using to fund both Halm's mural and future community art projects.

Information on the Bethlehem Food Co-op can be found here.

Ways to support the mural project can be found here.

(Original air-date: 4/8/24)