Diverse Films in Iconic Venues with Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down behind the microphone — and in front of the camera — with Allentown Film Festival founders Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp to discuss the festival's second annual return to the Lehigh Valley.

Kate tries out the festival's Augie Challenge live on-air, and the group dives into the unique lineup of 171 films and the fun that festival-goers can expect.

The 2nd Annual Allentown Film Festival is coming to venues like the Civic Theatre, Theatre514, the Allentown Art Museum, and Miller Symphony Hall from April 6 through 14.

More information can be found at allentownfilmfestival.org.

(Original air-date: 3/25/24)