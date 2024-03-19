Rescuing Women from the Margins of History with Angela Fraleigh | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with research-based painter Angela Fraleigh about her new exhibit "Threaded with Moonlight" that focuses on textiles that represent the history of female labor and power.

They discuss Angela's intrigue with the history and legacy of witch hunts, her methods of elevating art to a political and heroic scale, and the fascinating process of putting together a large-scale exhibition that involved going on countless little tangents.

"Threaded with Moonlight" is open now through April 21 at the Allentown Art Museum. On Saturday, March 23 from 1-2 PM, visitors can hear a free and open Dynamic Conversation with Angela Fraleigh and Museum Associate Curator Claire McRee about the exhibition and the themes and textiles that inspired it. To RSVP for the talk, visit the Allentown Art Museum's website.

(Original air-date: 3/18/24)