Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Writing Something That Sings with Barbara Crooker | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:38 AM EDT
Barbara Crooker
/
Contributed Photos

Kate Scuffle sits down with Barbara Crooker to talk about the art of poetry and her newly-published collection titled "Slow Wreckage." The book explores topics like aging, society, and the environment while providing an amazing illustration of the beauty of life.

Crooker also discusses single motherhood, her process for writing poetry and putting together a collection, and the themes seen through her poems.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/11/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
