Writing Something That Sings with Barbara Crooker | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Barbara Crooker to talk about the art of poetry and her newly-published collection titled "Slow Wreckage." The book explores topics like aging, society, and the environment while providing an amazing illustration of the beauty of life.

Crooker also discusses single motherhood, her process for writing poetry and putting together a collection, and the themes seen through her poems.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/11/24)