Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Planet Earth Debut with Jason Hedrington and Christopher Shorr | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jason Hedrington and Christopher Shorr, co-creators of Touchstone Theatre's upcoming 'HeadEye: The Musical.' The group discusses the project that started with a theme rock album before slowly evolving into a wacky, out-of-this-world musical.

Part classic Broadway musical, part titillating burlesque show, and partly what they call an "adult Muppets," the show will have audiences laughing with surprise at the science fiction references, brilliant comedy and music, and all-out production unlike anything seen at Touchstone before.

The musical runs February 29 through March 10 in Touchstone's Southside Bethlehem theater. Tickets are available now at touchstone.org.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/26/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon HeadEye: The MusicalTouchstone TheatreTheatreJason HedringtonChristopher ShorrBethlehem
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
