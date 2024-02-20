© 2024
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"We're Hoping It Fuses Together Nicely" with James DePietro and Sue Berkenstock | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 20, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST

Kate Scuffle talks with artist, educator, and Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission member James DePietro, and glass artist Sue Berkenstock, about the upcoming GLASS WORKS exhibition at the Bethlehem Town Hall Rotunda Gallery.

The group discusses the magical beauty of glass, the exciting mix of artistic methods showcased in the display, future exhibition plans for the BFAC.

GLASS WORKS will feature the work of artists Richard Begbie, Sue Berkenstock, Jan Crooker, Barbara Kozero, Jacqueline Meyerson, Suzanne Oswald, Lee Riley, and Ward Van Haute. The show will run February 22 through April 2, with an opening reception on February 25 from 2 to 4 PM.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/19/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
