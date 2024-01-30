Letting Music Ripple Through the Body with Sarah Carlson and Vernon J. Mobley | LV Arts Salon

This episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon highlights the idea that art isn't just a distraction or a hobby for the elite; it's a force in the community for healing.

Kate Scuffle welcomes Artistic Director of DanceLink and choreographer Sarah Carlson, and composer Vernon J. Mobley, to talk about their upcoming show "The Body Keeps the Score." The three discuss the show's exploration of trauma and healing through movement, music, and text.

"The Body Keeps the Score: Dancing with Trauma and Recovery" takes place on Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 PM in the Musikfest Cafe. Tickets are available now.

