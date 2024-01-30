© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Letting Music Ripple Through the Body with Sarah Carlson and Vernon J. Mobley | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST

This episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon highlights the idea that art isn't just a distraction or a hobby for the elite; it's a force in the community for healing.

Kate Scuffle welcomes Artistic Director of DanceLink and choreographer Sarah Carlson, and composer Vernon J. Mobley, to talk about their upcoming show "The Body Keeps the Score." The three discuss the show's exploration of trauma and healing through movement, music, and text.

"The Body Keeps the Score: Dancing with Trauma and Recovery" takes place on Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 PM in the Musikfest Cafe. Tickets are available now.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/29/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon The Body Keeps the ScoreVernon J. MobleySarah CarlsonMusikfest CafeTraumaHealingrecoverydanceMusic
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content