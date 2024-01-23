A Literary Showcase with Stephanie Powell Watts | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, Kate Scuffle sits down with Stephanie Powell Watts, renowned writer, professor at Lehigh University, and co-founder of the Notations series. Notations provides students and the community with the chance to hear noteworthy writers' words, thoughts, and gifts.

The next showcase will take place at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 PM. Stephanie Powell Watts, novelist Jennifer Gilmore, and versatile author Lee Upton will share their writing and expertise with the group.

