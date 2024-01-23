© 2024
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Literary Showcase with Stephanie Powell Watts | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:31 AM EST

On this episode, Kate Scuffle sits down with Stephanie Powell Watts, renowned writer, professor at Lehigh University, and co-founder of the Notations series. Notations provides students and the community with the chance to hear noteworthy writers' words, thoughts, and gifts.

The next showcase will take place at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 PM. Stephanie Powell Watts, novelist Jennifer Gilmore, and versatile author Lee Upton will share their writing and expertise with the group.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/22/24)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
