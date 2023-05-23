Presenting Shakespeare to the People with PSF's Jason King Jones and Matt Pfeiffer | LV Arts Salon

It's almost Shakespeare time! Kate Scuffle provides a preview of the 2023 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, running from May 31-Aug. 6 on the campus of DeSales University with Artistic Director Jason King Jones and Director Matt Pfeiffer.

From the opening day performance of Henry IV, Part 2 performed in the "Extreme Shakespeare Style" to the Free "Play On!" Community Tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged [revised][again], and more, the trio explore the festival's many offerings, and some of the initiatives it's undertaking to introduce more audiences to the famous bard.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/22/23)