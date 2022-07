Kate Scuffle talks with Lehigh Valley community artist and activist Norberto Dominguez about living a life dedicated to community service and creativity, and about local projects and organizations he's worked with that build a more diverse, equitable and creative Valley.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/11/22)