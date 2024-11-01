© 2024
Inside the (610)

"Keeping My Foot On the Gas" with Phaze Wun and Erik the Host | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT

Mike Frassetto talks first with Phaze Wun, a legend in the Lehigh Valley hip-hop world about what guided him to making music and what the past almost 20 years of making music has looked like for him. He talks about his newest project "Zero to One" and shares some of the process that goes into making his work.

Then, Mike welcomes Erik the Host, who talks about getting back into music and performing after taking a hiatus. He shares the out-of-body experience of being associated with well-known names, and talks about his experience skydiving, which he now uses as motivation for every other part of his life.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 10/31/24)

Inside the (610) Phaze WunErik the HostZero to OneHip HopRapLehigh Valley
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
