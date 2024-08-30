"We Fought Our Way Out": A Beautiful Journey with Kwesa the Artist and Angel Ojea | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto begins this episode by talking with Kwesa the Artist about the transitions in his life, including the shift from a dangerous life to a caring father and the shift to a new style in his music career. Kwesa shares where he is now in his creative journey, which has led him to two category wins at last year's Allentown Film Festival, documenting issues across the country, and his current docuseries project.

Then, Mike welcomes Angel Ojea, a.k.a. DJ Hitman, to talk about how the birth of his daughter changed his life and the idea that nobody knows how having kids will change their life until it happens. Angel discusses his current work, from political ads that helped young people get into office to working with the Allentown School District to represent all of the Lehigh Valley's children.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 6/29/24)