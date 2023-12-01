Fighting Homelessness at Home with Clarice James and Hope Sabbagh | Inside the (610)

Homelessness gains more attention during the holiday season, but it's an issue year-round.

Mike Frassetto discusses this ever-present concern here in the Lehigh Valley with Clarice James, Executive Director and Founder of MIRA Resources, and Hope Sabbagh, Case Management Specialist for Operation Address the Homeless.

Together, the group dives into the statistics and data that highlight the problem, the impact it's having on many immigrants, asylum-seekers, and refugees, and the remarkable number of students in our area trying to live a normal childhood while wondering where they'll stay each night.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 11/30/23)