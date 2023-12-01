© 2023
Inside the (610)

Fighting Homelessness at Home with Clarice James and Hope Sabbagh | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST

Homelessness gains more attention during the holiday season, but it's an issue year-round.

Mike Frassetto discusses this ever-present concern here in the Lehigh Valley with Clarice James, Executive Director and Founder of MIRA Resources, and Hope Sabbagh, Case Management Specialist for Operation Address the Homeless.

Together, the group dives into the statistics and data that highlight the problem, the impact it's having on many immigrants, asylum-seekers, and refugees, and the remarkable number of students in our area trying to live a normal childhood while wondering where they'll stay each night.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 11/30/23)

Tags
Inside the (610) MIRA ResourcesOperation Address the HomelessClarice JamesHope SabbaghhomelessnessHomeless ShelterHomeless YouthLehigh Valley
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
