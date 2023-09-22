A Half-Century of Hip-Hop: J Capitol P, Qwanna Tatted, Andrew McIntosh, and Luis Bardales | Inside the (610)

This year marks a half-century since the birth of a major music genre: hip-hop.

To commemorate the occasion, Mike Frassetto welcomes J Capitol P, Qwanna Tatted, professor Andrew McIntosh from Northampton Community College, and Luis Bardales to talk about the growth and development of hip-hop nationwide and in the Lehigh Valley, as well as to highlight the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Awards Ceremony taking place on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Musikfest Cafe.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 9/21/23)