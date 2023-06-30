The Power of Music: Previewing One Earth ReggaeFest with DJ Menace and Rich Wilson | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto is back, this time providing a preview of One Earth ReggaeFest, taking place July 1 at the SteelStacks Campus in Bethlehem.

He welcomes DJ Menace and Rich Wilson of East Rock Roots to talk about the event, as well as about hip-hop, reggae, the power of music and their relationships to it, and much more.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

