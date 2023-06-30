© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside the (610)

The Power of Music: Previewing One Earth ReggaeFest with DJ Menace and Rich Wilson | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT

Mike Frassetto is back, this time providing a preview of One Earth ReggaeFest, taking place July 1 at the SteelStacks Campus in Bethlehem.

He welcomes DJ Menace and Rich Wilson of East Rock Roots to talk about the event, as well as about hip-hop, reggae, the power of music and their relationships to it, and much more.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 6/29/23)

Tags
Inside the (610) One Earth ReggaeFestReggaeMusic
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
See stories by Michael Frassetto
Related Content