The Courage to Reinvent with Shelby Lawson and Kashi Johnson | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson welcomes Shelby Lawson to explore her journey from healthcare to creative entrepreneurship and wellness instruction. She shares how faith, curiosity, and a willingness to embrace new challenges have guided her evolution, and discusses the value of stepping outside familiar roles and finding community.

Then, Lindsay is joined by Kashi Johnson, a Lehigh University theatre professor, director, and artist, to discuss how her journey from studying computer science to pursuing theatre transformed her understanding of what's possible. From the importance of representation in the arts to bringing underrepresented stories, including her new work The House That Will Not Stand, Kashi explores the role theatre can play in deepening understanding, connection, and community.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 10/20/26)

