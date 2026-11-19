On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Megan Frank of Lehigh Valley Public Media to explore how growing up with parents who were community advocates has put her on a path to create community through her work as a journalist.

Megan, the host of the Common Threads podcast, shares how the show was sparked by a desire to empower women and show them that they have more in common than they think. Plus, what effect do difficult stories have on the person covering them? And what does a leader really look like in today's media landscape?

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/19/25)

