Making the Case for Community Engagement with Laura Cole | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Laura Cole, Manager of Civic Innovation for the City of Allentown. They discuss the role local government plays in neighborhood development, but the importance of giving residents the loudest voice of all.

Laura talks about the city's efforts to increase community involvement through social media use and their monthly CHATT events that encourage resident input. The group discusses the long process of building trust between government and residents, the power of community organizing, and the ultimate goal of these efforts.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/19/24)