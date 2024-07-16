© 2024
HealthBEAT

"We Is Greater than Me" with Nathan Boateng, Teri Haddad, and Darian Colbert | HealthBEAT

By Margaret McConnell
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Nathan Boateng, VP of Community Impact & Engagement at Valley Health Partners, Teri Haddad, VP of Community Initiatives & Advancement at Community Services for Children, and Darian Colbert, Executive Director at Cohesion Network. Together, they talk about how being Pool Fellows has benefitted both them and their work.

They discuss how they've been able to connect with other people working to improve the community, the value of having more voices around the table, and the idea that "we" is vital but difficult to achieve.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/15/24)

HealthBEAT Nathan BoatengTeri HaddadDarian ColbertValley Health PartnersCommunity Services for ChildrenCohesion NetworkCommunityLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
